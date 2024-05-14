On 14 September 2023, our Green Talks LIVE discussed how to prevent extreme wildfires in the context of a changing climate. Along with a panel of wildfire scientists and country experts, OECD analysts presented the key findings and recommendations from the OECD report Taming Wildfires in the Context of Climate Change, launched at the 8th International Wildland Fire Conference in Portugal in May.
The report provides a global assessment of wildfire risks in the context of climate change to shed light on the potentially irreversible impacts extreme wildfires may trigger. The OECD worked closely together with Australia, Costa Rica, Greece, Portugal and the United States as well as with the OECD Task Force on Climate Change Adaptation to assess how wildfire management policies and practices need to be adapted to contain future wildfire damages. It summarises the main findings of this work and presents recommendations to support countries in building climate resilience to extreme wildfires.
The webinar was moderated by Kumi Kitamori, Deputy Director, OECD Environment Directorate.