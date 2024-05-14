Moving the World Economy to Net Zero: The Role of Transition Finance and Planning

In the midst of these challenges, market actors and jurisdictions have ramped up efforts around transition finance, such as developing taxonomies and guidelines. But transition finance is often criticised for opening the door to greenwashing and risking emission-intensive lock-in. How can we ensure the development of robust corporate transition plans to support credible and meaningful transition investments towards net zero? And how can emission-intensive lock-in and greenwashing be avoided?

Experts on transition finance and transition planning will present and discuss their importance for moving to net-zero pathways in hard-to-abate sectors and emerging markets and developing economies, as well as outstanding challenges in this space. The presentation will draw from the recent report OECD Guidance on Transition Finance: Ensuring Credibility of Corporate Climate Transition Plans which proposes 10 key elements to help corporates in developing transition plans, financiers to identify credible investment opportunities, and policymakers to develop strong policy frameworks.