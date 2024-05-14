To meet the temperature goals of the Paris Agreement, decarbonisation measures will need to be financed across all sectors of the economy — most importantly in energy-intensive and hard-to-abate sectors in emerging markets and developing economies. As governments and the private sector ramp up their net-zero pledges, grapple with the ongoing energy crisis and face rising inflation, how to achieve those goals is increasingly put into question.
Moving the World Economy to Net Zero: The Role of Transition Finance and Planning
- Date
- 16 February 2023
Watch the replay
In the midst of these challenges, market actors and jurisdictions have ramped up efforts around transition finance, such as developing taxonomies and guidelines. But transition finance is often criticised for opening the door to greenwashing and risking emission-intensive lock-in. How can we ensure the development of robust corporate transition plans to support credible and meaningful transition investments towards net zero? And how can emission-intensive lock-in and greenwashing be avoided?
Experts on transition finance and transition planning will present and discuss their importance for moving to net-zero pathways in hard-to-abate sectors and emerging markets and developing economies, as well as outstanding challenges in this space. The presentation will draw from the recent report OECD Guidance on Transition Finance: Ensuring Credibility of Corporate Climate Transition Plans which proposes 10 key elements to help corporates in developing transition plans, financiers to identify credible investment opportunities, and policymakers to develop strong policy frameworks.
Speakers
Jo Tyndall
Director
OECD Environment Directorate
Mathilde Mesnard
Deputy Director
OECD Environment Directorate
Elia Trippel
Policy Analyst
OECD Environment Directorate
Valentina Bellesi
Policy Analyst
OECD Environment Directorate
Charlotte Gardes-Landolfini
Financial Sector Expert, International Monetary Fund (IMF)
Kim Wilkinson
Head, Green Finance Unit, HM Treasury
Eugene Wong
Sustainable Finance Institute Asia (SFIA)
Discover other Green Talks
-
-
30 January 2024
-
14 September 2023
-
Webinar30 March 2023
-
13 June 2023