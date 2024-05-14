Gender equality and environmental sustainability are gaining political momentum as global challenges that require urgent co-ordinated action. Women and men around the world are affected in a differentiated way by climate change, deforestation, land degradation, desertification, unsustainable infrastructure, growing water scarcity and inadequate sanitation, making the goals of gender equality and environmental sustainability mutually reinforcing. They may also experience differentiated health impacts from air pollution and chemicals. Yet, very few countries integrate a gender lens to their environmental data collection and policy making.
The gender-environment nexus
- 30 March 2023
On 30 March 2023, the OECD held a Green Talks: LIVE webinar, with an introduction by Jo Tyndall, OECD Environment Director and a presentation by Dimitra Xynou and Valentina Bellisi, Policy Analysts from the Green Finance and Investment division. They were joined by Krzysztof Michalak, Acting Head of the Finance, Investment and Global Relations Division at the OECD Environment Directorate, and Co-ordinator for Gender, and Ana Puy from the Spanish Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge.
The presentation and discussion with experts on the gender-environment nexus highlighted the importance of integrating a gender lens in environmental and climate policies.
Speakers
Jo Tyndall
Director
OECD Environment Directorate
Dimitra Xynou
Policy Analyst
OECD Environment Directorate
Valentina Bellesi
Policy Analyst
OECD Environment Directorate
Krzysztof Michalak
Acting Head of the Finance, Investment and Global Relations Division
OECD Environment Directorate
Ana Puy
Co-ordinator for Gender
Spanish Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge
