On 30 March 2023, the OECD held a Green Talks: LIVE webinar, with an introduction by Jo Tyndall, OECD Environment Director and a presentation by Dimitra Xynou and Valentina Bellisi, Policy Analysts from the Green Finance and Investment division. They were joined by Krzysztof Michalak, Acting Head of the Finance, Investment and Global Relations Division at the OECD Environment Directorate, and Co-ordinator for Gender, and Ana Puy from the Spanish Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge.



The presentation and discussion with experts on the gender-environment nexus highlighted the importance of integrating a gender lens in environmental and climate policies.