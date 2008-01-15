Many developing countries, in particular the least-developed, face supply-side constraints that severely limit their ability to benefit from the multilateral trading system. In recognition of these challenges, the 2005 WTO Hong Kong Ministerial Conference called for the expansion and improvement of aid for trade and set in motion a process to achieve this. This first OECD/WTO review of aid for trade takes stock of trends and developments in aid for trade, provides an overview of donor and partner country responses to a survey, and presents a series of lessons for the next round of monitoring.
Aid for Trade at a Glance 2007
1st Global Review
Report
Aid for Trade at a Glance
