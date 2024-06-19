State enterprises and subsidies

The WTO has to date played a limited role in disciplining the support provided to and by SEs, prompting some governments to incorporate specific disciplines on SEs in their preferential trade agreements. To support the emergence of a consensus at the multilateral level, empirical evidence must be shared more widely, as should the knowledge and experience acquired at the bilateral and plurilateral levels. OECD instruments such as the OECD Guidelines of Corporate Governance on State-Owned Enterprises have a useful role to play in this regard.