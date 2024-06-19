Subsidies, direct or indirect, are a major reason why governments are concerned about the participation of SEs in industrial supply chains. Other but more indirect forms of government intervention in the market can also favour state enterprises, such as the non-neutral application and enforcement of competition rules, discriminatory public procurement rules and practices that favour domestic SEs in certain sectors, as well as forced technology transfers that benefit or are enabled by SEs.
State enterprises and subsidies
State enterprises (SEs) play an important role in industrial supply chains and compete internationally through cross-border trade and investment. While government ownership is not problematic in and of itself, a growing concern shared by many countries is where government ownership allows SEs to operate with certain advantages, and thereby distorting the level playing field with private competitors.