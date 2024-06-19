Launched in 2013 and updated every two years, the OECD Trade Facilitation Indicators (TFIs) allow countries to better assess progress in their trade facilitation policy environment. The OECD TFIs cover the full spectrum of border procedures for more than 160 economies across different income levels, geographical regions, and levels of development. They allow governments to mobilise technical assistance and capacity building in a more targeted way.

Co-operation between agencies at the border, transparency of information on trade procedures, and automation tools to facilitate trade are the areas that had improved the most by 2023. Although all regions are making progress in streamlining trade-related processes, further efforts are needed to close the gaps between establishing regulatory frameworks for trade facilitation and their implementation in practice.