Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Trade facilitation

Trade facilitation refers to measures that streamline and simplify technical and legal procedures for products at the border. OECD work on trade facilitation allows economies worldwide to identify strengths and challenges of their border procedures, and to prioritise areas for action. Trade facilitation policies are key for reducing trade costs, explaining why WTO members have agreed on the WTO Trade Facilitation Agreement. The OECD Trade Facilitation Indicators allow for the monitoring of progress in the implementation of this agreement.

Policy sub-issue

Key links

Select a language

English
français
Go to top