Raw materials critical for the green transition

Production, international trade and export restrictions
Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/c6bb598b-en
Przemyslaw Kowalski, Clarisse Legendre
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Kowalski, P. and C. Legendre (2023), “Raw materials critical for the green transition: Production, international trade and export restrictions”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 269, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/c6bb598b-en.
