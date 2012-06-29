Skip to main content
Multilateralising Regionalism: Disciplines on Export Restrictions in Regional Trade Agreements

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k962hf7hfnr-en
Authors
Jane Korinek, Jessica Bartos
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

Korinek, J. and J. Bartos (2012), “Multilateralising Regionalism: Disciplines on Export Restrictions in Regional Trade Agreements”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 139, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k962hf7hfnr-en.
