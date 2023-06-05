Delivering a successful first Global Stocktake - Course correcting to meet our climate goals

This event took place in the margins of the UNFCCC Bonn Climate Change Conference 2023.

The latest science shows we are not on track to meeting the goals of the Paris Agreement. The first global stocktake (GST1) provides a unique opportunity to course correct to meet our climate goals. Join us to explore what it will take to make GST1 a success in 2023 and beyond. Speakers will share perspectives on how to land a robust outcome on the GST at COP28, what concrete commitments it could include, and what follow-up is needed to drive action on the ground in the years ahead. This event will build on research from the OECD-IEA Climate Change Expert Group (CCXG) and the independent Global Stocktake (iGST).