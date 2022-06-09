OECD-IEA CCXG side event - Promoting effective outcomes of the global stocktake

The global stocktake (GST) has the potential to help accelerate progress and trigger more ambitious climate action in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement. How to realise this potential and achieve the intended outcomes of the GST is critical but not straightforward. This event will discuss recent CCXG analysis on how to reach the desired outcomes of the GST and will explore potential modalities, outputs, enabling factors and political levers that could help to ensure the GST leads to enhanced climate action on the ground.