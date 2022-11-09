Adaptation in the global stocktake

This COP27 side event took place at the Korean Pavilion.

The global stocktake (GST) of the Paris Agreement included a specific mandate on adaptation. There are many open questions on how to approach the different elements of this mandate. These questions pose significant challenges and currently have no straightforward answers. This event organised by the OECD-IEA Climate Change Expert Group (CCXG) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea, discussed CCXG analysis on adaptation in the GST and explored what the first GST could usefully do in relation to its mandate to review the adequacy and effectiveness of adaptation, and enhance implementation of adaptation, taking into account a learning-by-doing approach and linkages with parallel processes.

