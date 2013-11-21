Integrity in public procurement

Integrity risks can arise at every stage of the infrastructure life cycle, resulting in inappropriate use of resources or improper behaviour. During crises, when rapid responses are needed and some safeguards lifted, these risks may increase and require adequate firewalls. The OECD recommends (OECD, 2020, 2017) a risk-based approach to identify, mitigate, and address integrity risks such as fraud, collusion, corruption, undue influence or other unethical practices at each stage of the infrastructure life cycle and develop tailored control mechanisms.