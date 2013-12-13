Skip to main content
Public Procurement Review of the Mexican Institute of Social Security

Enhancing Efficiency and Integrity for Better Health Care
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264197480-en
OECD
OECD Public Governance Reviews
OECD (2013), Public Procurement Review of the Mexican Institute of Social Security: Enhancing Efficiency and Integrity for Better Health Care, OECD Public Governance Reviews, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264197480-en.
