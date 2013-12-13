Building on the 2008 OECD Principles for Enhancing Integrity in Public Procurement and good practices of similar organisations in other OECD countries, this review provides a comprehensive assessment of IMSS procurement strategies, systems and processes and proposes a roadmap for the reform of its procurement function.
Public Procurement Review of the Mexican Institute of Social Security
Enhancing Efficiency and Integrity for Better Health Care
Report
OECD Public Governance Reviews
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
3 July 2024
-
28 June 2024
-
-
28 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
13 June 2024
-
11 June 2024
Related publications
-
4 July 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
13 June 2024
-
Working paper7 May 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
Working paper7 May 2024
-
26 March 2024