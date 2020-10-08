Integrity Review of Public Procurement in Quebec, Canada

This report provides a targeted analysis of the measures taken to strengthen integrity and combat corruption in public procurement in Quebec, Canada. It was produced at the request of the Government of Quebec following the uncovering of cases of corruption by the Commission of Inquiry on the Awarding and Management of Public Contracts in the Construction Industry (Charbonneau Commission). This report analyses the progress made in implementing the recommendations of the Charbonneau Commission and benchmarks these measures against good practices in OECD countries. The report highlights how to adopt a strategic and proactive approach to developing a robust integrity system and ways to mitigate the risks of corruption at all stages of the public procurement cycle.