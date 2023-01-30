Public procurement competency

This assessment has two different dimensions: (i) the current professionalisation system and (ii) the current level of capability of the public procurement workforce. It helps identify challenges and gaps, and serves as the basis for a strategy and/or action plan. In their assessments, countries can draw on frameworks such as the 2015 OECD Recommendation on Public Procurement and assessment tools such as the Supplementary Module on Professionalisation of the Methodology for Assessing Procurement Systems (MAPS) and the European competency framework for public procurement professionals (ProcurCompEU).