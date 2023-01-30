This policy paper describes the current state of play of the measures taken by countries to promote the professionalisation of the public procurement workforce. The paper focuses on the main elements of professionalising the public procurement workforce: i) assessing the current state of professionalisation, (ii) developing a professionalisation strategy, (iii) developing a competency

model and a certification framework, (iv) developing capacity-building systems, (v) setting up incentive mechanisms, and (vi) promoting collaborative approaches with knowledge centres. The analysis is based on desk research and builds on data collected through the 2020 OECD Survey on Professionalisation and the 2018 OECD Survey on the Implementation of the 2015 OECD Recommendation on Public Procurement.