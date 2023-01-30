Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Professionalising the public procurement workforce

A review of current initiatives and challenges
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/e2eda150-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Public Governance Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2023), “Professionalising the public procurement workforce: A review of current initiatives and challenges”, OECD Public Governance Policy Papers, No. 26, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/e2eda150-en.
Go to top