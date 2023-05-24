Lessons learned from the implementation of the European Competency Framework for Public Procurement Professionals

Promoting the professionalisation of the public procurement workforce is gaining attention across EU Member States and OECD countries. To support professionalisation initiatives, the European Commission designed a scalable and structured tool to assess the skills and knowledge of public procurement professionals. This tool, known as ProcurCompEU, provides public organisations with the means to identify missing competences or areas where further capability-building initiatives could be implemented. To strengthen the relevance of the tool, the OECD has been supporting public administrations from several OECD countries in testing ProcurCompEU. This report provides insights on these pilots and draws lessons to further increase the scalability of the tool to different contexts and objectives.