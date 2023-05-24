Skip to main content
Lessons learned from the implementation of the European Competency Framework for Public Procurement Professionals

Towards an international competency framework
Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/a0b8c9b7-en
OECD
OECD Public Governance Policy Papers
OECD (2023), “Lessons learned from the implementation of the European Competency Framework for Public Procurement Professionals: Towards an international competency framework”, OECD Public Governance Policy Papers, No. 32, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/a0b8c9b7-en.
