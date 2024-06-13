This report takes stock of current ICT procurement practices in Chile, Colombia, and Mexico, focusing on vendor neutrality and market engagement in the purchase of personal computers and laptops. It also provides recommendations for improving access, competition, and market knowledge for procurement agencies in Latin America, based on OECD good practices and relevant principles, such as the 2015 OECD Recommendation on Public Procurement.
Good Practices for Procuring Computers and Laptops in Latin America
Fostering Neutrality and Market Engagement
OECD Public Governance Reviews