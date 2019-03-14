Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Improving Lithuania’s Public Procurement System

Component 1 – Implementation of Professionalisation and Certification Frameworks
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/ade66f4c-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Public Governance Reviews

Cite this content as:

OECD (2019), Improving Lithuania’s Public Procurement System: Component 1 – Implementation of Professionalisation and Certification Frameworks, OECD Public Governance Reviews, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/ade66f4c-en.
Go to top