This report proposes a detailed outline of the certification framework and a professionalisation strategy, built upon a comprehensive assessment of the challenges with the key stakeholders and close discussion with the Ministry of the Economy and Innovation (MEI) and the Public Procurement Office (PPO) of Lithuania.
Improving Lithuania’s Public Procurement System
Component 1 – Implementation of Professionalisation and Certification Frameworks
Report
OECD Public Governance Reviews
Abstract
