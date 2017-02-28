Public Procurement Training for Bulgaria

The first part of this report provides an overview of key institutional actors in Bulgaria responsible for investing, purchasing, managing, monitoring and/or auditing under the ESIF framework. The second part assesses the needs of procurement officials and defines training priorities. This component includes the identification of the main capacity gaps within public procurement in Bulgaria, taking into consideration the overall procurement process and the ex-ante conditionality. The report assesses how Bulgaria stands in relation to these conditions. Thirdly, the report reviews the training of training programme developed by the OECD, its results and the pilot studies. Concluding, this report outlines a plan detailing training priorities, target audiences, training methodologies, a training curricula and key components of a training plan.