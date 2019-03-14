Improving Lithuania’s Public Procurement System

This report brings together the results of the OECD assessment of the current R&D system in place, with the purpose of mapping the different administrating schemes and its objectives, the target groups, the funding streams and the legal frameworks. The schemes/programmes identified by the Lithuanian authorities were: National R&D Programmes (former National Science Programmes); Scheme for Governmental procurement of R&D services; Pre-commercial Procurement scheme · Innovative Public Procurement scheme; Ministerial Orders for R&D services; and Urgent and “Required” Research and Technology Orders.