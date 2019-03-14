This report brings together the results of the OECD assessment of the current R&D system in place, with the purpose of mapping the different administrating schemes and its objectives, the target groups, the funding streams and the legal frameworks. The schemes/programmes identified by the Lithuanian authorities were: National R&D Programmes (former National Science Programmes); Scheme for Governmental procurement of R&D services; Pre-commercial Procurement scheme · Innovative Public Procurement scheme; Ministerial Orders for R&D services; and Urgent and “Required” Research and Technology Orders.
Improving Lithuania’s Public Procurement System
Component 2 – Modernising the Procurement of Innovation and Research and Development (R&D)
Report
OECD Public Governance Reviews
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
3 July 2024
-
28 June 2024
-
-
28 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
13 June 2024
-
11 June 2024
Related publications
-
28 June 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
18 June 2024
-
17 April 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
15 December 2023
-
5 December 2023
-
17 November 2023