Public procurement data is not always collected in a robust and consistent manner. Statistical information is consequently not reliable and cannot be used for procurement decisions. Lack of performance measurement frameworks and indicators impedes analysis of the effectiveness of the public procurement systems over time and can hinder the use of national public procurement systems by providers of development cooperation in order to implement external funds.
Public procurement evaluation
Large sum of public resources--thus taxpayers' money--spent on public procurement requires not only sound stewardship but also that it be carried out in an efficient way. To this end, governments continuously develop, implement, and revise their procurement systems and various mechanisms and tools. And to assess whether their systems meet their objectives.