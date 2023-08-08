Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Public procurement evaluation

Large sum of public resources--thus taxpayers' money--spent on public procurement requires not only sound stewardship but also that it be carried out in an efficient way. To this end, governments continuously develop, implement, and revise their procurement systems and various mechanisms and tools. And to assess whether their systems meet their objectives. 

Policy sub-issue

Key links

Select a language

English
français
Go to top