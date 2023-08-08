Public procurement performance

Public procurement accounts for 13% of GDP in OECD countries. Pressures on public spending – as well as the need for greater accountability, better monitoring of public policies, and more effective risk management – have made it increasingly important to measure the performance of public procurement. However, many countries still have not established a formal performance management system with key performance indicators. This paper provides a comprehensive, ready-to-use performance measurement framework for the consistent assessment of procurement processes. The framework should also support data-based policy- and decision making in public procurement.