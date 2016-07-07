Skip to main content
Measuring the Link between Public Procurement and Innovation

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlvc7sl1w7h-en
Authors
Silvia Appelt, Fernando Galindo-Rueda
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Appelt, S. and F. Galindo-Rueda (2016), “Measuring the Link between Public Procurement and Innovation”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2016/03, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlvc7sl1w7h-en.
