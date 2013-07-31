SIGMA Brief 29 gives a short overview of the issue of common errors in public procurement. For the purposes of the Brief, errors are understood as infringements of public procurement rules and principles, regardless of the stage of the procedure. The Brief analyses the types of errors and their impact on the results of the public procurement procedure. It also gives a list and a short presentation (case studies) about the most common errors in public procurement. Finally, the Brief gives guidance on the potential means of mechanisms and procedures (review procedures, audits, checks) for detection and correction of errors.
Detecting and Correcting Common Errors in Public Procurement
Working paper
SIGMA Public Procurement Briefs
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper25 September 2015
-
31 July 2014
-
Working paper31 July 2014
-
31 July 2013
-
Working paper31 July 2013
-
Working paper31 July 2013
-
Working paper31 July 2013
-
Working paper31 July 2013
Related publications
-
25 June 2024
-
Policy paper8 August 2023
-
7 July 2016
-
Working paper31 July 2013
-
Working paper31 July 2013