Concessions are contracts where the consideration for the works or services to be carried out consists either solely in the right to exploit the work or service, or in this right together with payment. The acronym PPP refers to Public-Private Partnership. PPPs tend to be complex and long term contracts. The award of works concessions is subject to the rules of the public procurement Directive, while the award of services concessions with a cross-border interest is subject to the principles of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union. However, the concept of works and services concessions is a concept of EU law and must be interpreted in line with it. SIGMA Brief 18 offers guidance on current EU rules on concessions and PPPs.