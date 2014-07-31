2014 EU Directives

This Public Procurement Brief presents the new EU public procurement Directive (2014/23/EU) on award of concession contracts. The Directive is part of a recently adopted EU legislative package reforming the EU public procurement rules.

The Brief provides an overview of the new EU legal framework for awarding concessions: general principles, scope, definitions, exclusions, transparency obligations, selection of candidates and award criteria, performance and concessions, procedural guarantees and judicial protection. The Brief is just a short introduction – it is not intended to provide an exhaustive analysis of all of the provisions of the Directive.