2014 EU Directives - Public Sector and Utilities Procurement

This Public Procurement Brief presents two new EU public procurement Directives (2014/24/EU and 2014/25/EU) on procurement by public and utilities sectors. The Directives are part of a recently adopted EU legislative package reforming the EU public procurement rules.

The Brief provides an overview of the new regulations, focusing on the following issues: general principles and scope, exclusions, procedures, centralised purchasing activities, technical specifications, transparency obligations, selection of candidates and contract award criteria, subcontracting and modification and termination of contracts. The Brief is just a short introduction – it is not intended to provide an exhaustive analysis of all of the provisions of the Directives.