Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Establishing Procurement Review Bodies

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5js4vmn47gzr-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
SIGMA Public Procurement Briefs
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2013), “Establishing Procurement Review Bodies”, SIGMA Public Procurement Briefs, No. 25, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5js4vmn47gzr-en.
Go to top