Establishing Procurement Review Bodies

A well-functioning procurement review and remedies system is in the interest of all stakeholders – economic operators, contracting authorities, contracting entities as well as the general public. SIGMA Brief 25 provides a description of the main institutional models implemented in member states of the European Union and highlights the key requirements provided in the European Union Directives and relevant case law of the Court of Justice of the European Union. The Brief also addresses aspects of good practice, such as the practical ways of ensuring the independence of review bodies and the ways of dealing with other important issues involved in the establishment of a review body.