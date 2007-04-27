Integrity in Public Procurement

Of all government activities, public procurement is most vulnerable to corruption. In OECD countries, bribery by international firms is more pervasive in public procurement than in utilities, taxation, or judiciary. Most international efforts to fight corruption have focused exclusively on the bidding process. But this is only the tip of the iceberg. Recent corruption scandals have spotlighted grey areas throughout the whole public procurement cycle, including in needs assessment and contract management. Reform efforts have also often neglected exceptions to competitive procedures such as emergency contracting and defence procurement. This book offers practical insights into how the profession of procurement is evolving to cope with the growing demand for integrity, drawing on the experience of procurement practitioners as well as audit, competition and anti-corruption specialists. It provides, for the first time, a comparative overview of practices meant to enhance integrity throughout the whole procurement cycle, with examples from both OECD and non-OECD countries.