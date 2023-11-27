Fuel taxes less resilient than emission permit prices amid high inflation

Despite the high-energy price environment, progress was seen in efforts to boost the use of carbon pricing. Emissions trading systems (ETSs) are progressively expanding in countries where they are already established and being introduced in new countries, with a range of new initiatives emerging in Latin America and Asia. According to the report, ETS permit prices have been resilient to energy price shocks, with prices increasing for most systems between 2021 and early 2023, mostly applying to carbon prices in the electricity and industry sectors.



The new report, presented today at the OECD’s COP28 Virtual Pavilion, measures carbon prices using the Effective Carbon Rate, which is the sum of three components: specific taxes on fossil fuels, carbon taxes and prices of tradeable emission permits. All three instruments increase the price of high-carbon fuels relative to low- and zero-carbon fuels, encouraging energy users to go for low- or zero-carbon options.



Nearly 60% of the approximately 40 billion tonnes of GHG emissions were unpriced in the 72 countries covered in this report in 2021, down from about 70% of unpriced GHG emissions in 2018, with significant variation of coverage, prices and pricing instruments across sectors and countries.



The report underlines that GHG emissions from non-energy use – methane, nitrous oxide, fluorinated gases and CO2 emissions from industrial processes – can represent a significant share of total emissions in certain countries, but are the least covered by carbon pricing measures.



Download the full report, data, and country notes.



Download a summary with key findings.





