Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Immigration in Iceland

Addressing challenges and unleashing the benefits
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/645ca1ac-en
Authors
Vassiliki Koutsogeorgopoulou
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Koutsogeorgopoulou, V. (2023), “Immigration in Iceland: Addressing challenges and unleashing the benefits”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1772, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/645ca1ac-en.
Go to top