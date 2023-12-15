Iceland: Country Health Profile 2023

This profile provides a concise and policy-focused overview of the state of health and the healthcare system in Iceland, as a part of the broader series of Country Health Profiles from the State of Health in the EU initiative. It presents a succinct analysis encompassing the following key aspects: the current health status in Iceland; the determinants of health, focusing on behavioural risk factors; the organisation of the Icelandic healthcare system; and an evaluation of the health system's effectiveness, accessibility, and resilience. Moreover, the 2023 edition presents a thematic section on the state of mental health and associated services in Iceland.

This profile is the collaborative effort of the OECD and the European Observatory on Health Systems and Policies, carried out in cooperation with the European Commission.