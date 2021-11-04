Skip to main content
Fostering innovation in Iceland for the digital era

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/39c1b3d9-en
Authors
Vassiliki Koutsogeorgopoulou, Eunha Cho
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Koutsogeorgopoulou, V. and E. Cho (2021), “Fostering innovation in Iceland for the digital era”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1686, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/39c1b3d9-en.
