Argentina Economic Snapshot

Significant reforms have been undertaken since 2015 to strengthen growth and well-being, as reported in the 2017 OECD Economic Survey of Argentina. Access to international capital markets was restored, the credibility of national statistics was re-established and social protection was enhanced while cutting back on ineffective spending. A tax reform, a new competition law, improvements in the sustainability of the pension system, new legal frameworks for capital markets and for public-private partnerships, the creation of a new independent fiscal council and a commitment to strengthen the independence of the Central Bank followed.

Further reading