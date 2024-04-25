Latvia Economic Snapshot

Housing affordability and quality are pressing challenges in Latvia. While Latvian households spend, on average, less on housing than their OECD peers, many are stuck in poor quality housing. Residential investment has stagnated since 2008, and the housing stock has been insufficiently maintained. In the face of these challenges, public support for housing is limited and an underdeveloped rental market further limits affordable housing alternatives. This report provides an in-depth assessment of housing affordability challenges and identifies policy actions to address them. The report is the result of the work of an interdisciplinary team bringing together the Economics Department and the Directorate for Employment, Labour and Social Affairs. The report contributes to the cross-cutting OECD Horizontal Project on Housing.