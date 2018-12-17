Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Do EU Funds boost productivity and employment?

Firm level analysis for Latvia
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/98e0a368-en
Authors
Konstantins Benkovskis, Olegs Tkacevs, Naomitsu Yashiro
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Benkovskis, K., O. Tkacevs and N. Yashiro (2018), “Do EU Funds boost productivity and employment?: Firm level analysis for Latvia”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1525, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/98e0a368-en.
Go to top