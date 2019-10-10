Skip to main content
Policies for stronger productivity growth in Latvia

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/fe4ffc2b-en
Naomitsu Yashiro, Caroline Klein, Olga Rastrigina, Ania Thiemann
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Yashiro, N. et al. (2019), “Policies for stronger productivity growth in Latvia”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1571, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/fe4ffc2b-en.
