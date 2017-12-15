Skip to main content
Export and productivity in global value chains

Comparative evidence from Latvia and Estonia
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/cd5710c4-en
Authors
Konstantins Benkovskis, Jaan Masso, Olegs Tkacevs, Priit Vahter, Naomitsu Yashiro
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Benkovskis, K. et al. (2017), “Export and productivity in global value chains: Comparative evidence from Latvia and Estonia”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1448, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/cd5710c4-en.
