The survival of Latvian products and firms in export markets

https://doi.org/10.1787/c304c19c-en
Konstantins Benkovskis, Peter Jarrett, Zeev Krill, Olegs Tkacevs, Naomitsu Yashiro
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Benkovskis, K. et al. (2022), “The survival of Latvian products and firms in export markets”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1712, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/c304c19c-en.
