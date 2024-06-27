Poland Economic Snapshot

Real GDP is expected to grow by 0.4% in 2023 as high inflation and restrictive monetary policy weaken domestic demand. Growth should recover to 2.6% in 2024 and pick up to 2.9% in 2025 as consumption rebounds and is accompanied by robust investment, supported by EU Recovery and Resilience funds. Headline inflation has halved over 2023 but core inflation is declining more slowly due to a robust labour market. Inflation is projected to reach 3.4% by the end of 2025. Persistent inflation or additional fiscal spending pose upside risks to inflation, while an escalation of the war in Ukraine could lower growth.

