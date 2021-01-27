Skip to main content
Boosting SMEs’ internationalisation in Poland

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/2e3b6edd-en
Authors
Antoine Goujard, Pierre Guérin
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Goujard, A. and P. Guérin (2021), “Boosting SMEs’ internationalisation in Poland”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1654, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/2e3b6edd-en.
