Chile Economic Snapshot

Chile’s economy recovered swiftly from the pandemic on the back of exceptionally strong policy support, which eventually led to a significant overheating of the economy. Inflation has risen amid buoyant private consumption, further aggravated by the Russian aggression on Ukraine. Monetary authorities have acted in a timely and decisive fashion to contain inflation, and the fiscal stimulus is being withdrawn. Significant underlying challenges will have to be addressed over the next years, including stagnant productivity and high inequalities. Strengthening competition, reducing regulatory barriers and spending more on research and innovation will be key priorities for boosting productivity and investment, while pressing social needs call for more attention to how incomes and opportunities are distributed.

SPECIAL FEATURES: RAISING PRODUCTIVITY, EXPANDING SOCIAL PROTECTION, REDUCING LABOUR INFORMALITY

Key resources