Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Reducing Poverty in Chile

Cash Transfers and Better Jobs
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9bdt4pld6h-en
Authors
Nicola Brandt
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Brandt, N. (2012), “Reducing Poverty in Chile: Cash Transfers and Better Jobs”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 951, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9bdt4pld6h-en.
Go to top