Making digital transformation work for all in Chile

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/6b1a524c-en
Authors
Paula Garda
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Garda, P. (2021), “Making digital transformation work for all in Chile”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1684, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/6b1a524c-en.
