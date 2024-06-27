After a relatively strong performance during and after the pandemic, short-term growth prospects are weak. High inflation has eroded real wages and tighter monetary policy has increased borrowing costs and led to a housing price correction. Macroeconomic policies should ensure that higher inflation does not become entrenched. Better matching skills to labour demand, loosening rent controls and improving the integration of disadvantaged groups into the labour market could further boost employment and lay the ground for an inclusive recovery.
Sweden Economic Snapshot
The snapshot offers a concise summary of Sweden's economic trends and prospects, drawing from the OECD Economic Survey, Economic Outlook, and Economic Policy Reform: Going for Growth reports, delivering in-depth analyses of economic trends, suggested policy recommendations, alongside an overview of structural policy developments.