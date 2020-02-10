Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Sickness and disability systems: comparing outcomes and policies in Norway with those in Sweden, the Netherlands and Switzerland

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/c768699b-en
Authors
Philip Hemmings, Christopher Prinz
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Hemmings, P. and C. Prinz (2020), “Sickness and disability systems: comparing outcomes and policies in Norway with those in Sweden, the Netherlands and Switzerland”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1601, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/c768699b-en.
Go to top