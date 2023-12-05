Skip to main content
Climate policies and Sweden’s green industrial revolution

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/c0f4fa26-en
Authors
Jon Pareliussen, Axel Purwin
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Pareliussen, J. and A. Purwin (2023), “Climate policies and Sweden’s green industrial revolution”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1778, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/c0f4fa26-en.
