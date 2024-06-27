Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Czech Republic Economic Snapshot

The snapshot offers a concise summary of the Czech Republic's economic trends and prospects, drawing from the OECD Economic Survey, Economic Outlook, and Economic Policy Reform: Going for Growth reports, delivering in-depth analyses of economic trends, suggested policy recommendations, alongside an overview of structural policy developments.

Focus

Key links

Prague, Czech Republic

Select a language

English
français
Go to top