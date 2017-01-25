Skip to main content
Fostering Productivity for Income Convergence in the Czech Republic

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/4607b955-en
Authors
Falilou Fall, Christine Lewis
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Fall, F. and C. Lewis (2017), “Fostering Productivity for Income Convergence in the Czech Republic”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1362, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/4607b955-en.
